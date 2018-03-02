Barbra Streisand Recalls Snub Experience in Oscars

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Barbra Streisand recalls how she was snubbed at the Oscars.

Barbra Streisand looked back on the times when women were snubbed in the Academy Awards and recalled her own experiences of it.

Streisand has had her fair share of snubs from the Motion Picture Academy, given that they have a long history of passing over women when it comes to recognizing the best in the industry.

In an interview with Variety in her Malibu home, the famous actress recalled the time she was snubbed for starring in "Yentl," a 1983 musical fable that follows a spinster who pretended to be a man to be able to get an education.

"I didn't mind it for one reason: It really showed the sexism. I thought by not being nominated, I put a spotlight on the issue. I thought, 'Wow. This is so transparent,'" Streisand shared.

But despite the snubs, Streisand made her way to become the first woman who played the star, director, producer and co-writer of a film, years before Hollywood ever accepted the idea of women taking over.

"I just thought, they don't believe in a woman's capacity to handle finances or to be the businessman. Years ago, I was told, 'You want control? A woman wants control? That's crazy!'" Streisand recalled.

Long before the social and political movement of women empowerment rose, Streisand was already creating a platform where there is equal treatment among men and women.

The "Funny Girl" star looked up a line from her journal about how women actually had the upper hand instead of men.

"It was actually about how we're giving you the benefit of the doubt that we're equal," Streisand said while referencing to the male interviewee, followed by saying her belief that women are more powerful than men.

However, despite Streisand's long-running leadership of equal treatment and the rise of the Time's Up movement, many are still confused on how things will turn out in the Oscars.

TIMe ran a survey with SurveyMonkey to know where America stands on how social issues are being treated by Hollywood.

Based on the results, almost half of the Americans still think that Hollywood hasn't done the right action in addressing those issues. Meanwhile, four of 10 even think that Hollywood has been too focused on the movements, rather than the issues itself.