Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2018: Barça to Sign Grêmio's Arthur

One of the top prospects in Brazilian football has reportedly penned a deal to join Barcelona.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Grêmio to sign Arthur for a principal fee of €30 million and another €10 million in add-ons.

The report says that Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernández flew to Brazil last weekend and held talks with Grêmio and Arthur's agent, Jorge Machado.

"Gremio, which own only 60 percent of Arthur's rights, had initially been asking for €50m. The rest is shared between investor Celso Rigo and Arthur's family, the latter of which has agreed not to demand any fee, a source said," ESPN reports.

However, the midfielder is not expected to head to Spain right away once the transfer window reopens in the summer because the Brazilian domestic season does not end until December. Arthur may have to wait until January 2019 to join his new club, but a summer transfer has not been ruled out yet.

Meanwhile, Spanish publication Sport has reported that Arthur was scheduled to meet Fernández again this past Wednesday to discuss the terms of the deal, and he is expected to undergo a medical as well before they finalize his move to Barcelona.

"The deal, should it come off, is expected to suit all parties," Joe Short said in his report for the Express. "Arthur wants an agreement in place before the World Cup as he believes his chances of a spot in the Brazil side will rise once Barca have given them his endorsement," he added.

It is interesting to note that Arthur still has not played this season as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Arthur will give Barcelona another option in midfield once he joins the club. However, he will likely have to compete for playing time against the likes of Denis Suárez and André Gomes.