Reuters/Christian Hartmann Livepic Barcelona's André Gomes in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti, Feb. 14, 2017.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to cut ties with underperforming midfielder André Gomes.

According to Spanish sports newspaper Diario AS, Barça are prepared to unload Gomes this summer as they look to recoup some of the money they spent to bring him to Camp Nou.

"The ex-Benfica man might have left last summer, with Juventus and Manchester United both interested, but new boss Ernesto Valverde opted to keep him in his squad and find out what he could bring to the team in his second term at the club," Moisés Llorens said in his report for Diario AS. "But it's now thought that the right offer could persuade Barça to do business," he added.

The Catalan heavyweights paid €35 million (around £31 million) to sign him from Valencia in 2016, but the Portuguese midfielder has never been a natural fit at Barcelona, and he is currently behind the likes of Paulinho and Sergi Roberto on the depth chart.

"It's a real shame. He's a player who has so much to offer his team and his coach, but situations often just seem to get the better of him," a Barça source told Diario AS when asked about Gomes' failure to impress in his time at the club. The club will have to consider parting ways with him if he fails to improve in the coming months.

Tottenham and West Ham United have actually expressed interest in taking Gomes on loan last summer to strengthen their midfield. However, Barça preferred a permanent transfer. Reports have indicated that Hammers made another push to sign him on loan last month, but they were unsuccessful in their pursuit.

The east London club will likely make another move to sign Gomes this summer, but they will have to make his stay at the London Stadium a permanent one because Barcelona are not interested in letting him go on loan.