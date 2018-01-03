Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2018: Liverpool Will Demand an 'Astronomical' Fee for Philippe Coutinho

(Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine)& Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring their second goal against Middlesbrough, May 21, 2017.

January 2018 has finally arrived, and with it comes a new wave of transfer rumors linking Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona.

Football fans knew that Barça was going to make a fresh bid for his services once the winter transfer window opens. However, they might have to "break the bank" if they want to bring him to Camp Nou before the end of the month.

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool are asking for an "astronomical fee" for Coutinho, and publications like The Sun and the Daily Express have reported that Barça may have to offer around €150 million (around £133 million) before the Reds will even consider parting ways with him.

Of course, it should be noted that Liverpool still have not received a new offer from the Catalan club. But the Blaugrana's kit manufacturer, Nike, seems to have jumped the gun by featuring Coutinho in an advertisement on its website last week.

That sure got people talking. The advert has since been deleted, but the internet never forgets.

Meanwhile, Spanish media has continued to fan the flames of the rumors by reporting that Coutinho's not going to suit up for the Reds again this season.

"Philippe Coutinho will not wear Liverpool's No 10 shirt again. The Brazilian and his people are confident that his signing for Barcelona will happen in the next few days and he will not risk a set-back through injury by playing for them. The deal could reach 150m euros," Joaquim Piera said in his report for Catalan news outlet Sport.

"SPORT have learned that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool understand the situation and are preparing for the next games without their star man in their schemes. In Barcelona the players and the fans are waiting for him with open arms," he continued.

Of course, readers should take that report with a grain of salt.