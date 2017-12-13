Reuters/Action Images/John Sibley Rumors claim that Lionel Messi does not want Javier Mascherano to leave FC Barcelona.

While it remains unclear if Barcelona is, indeed, letting go Javier Mascherano, unconfirmed reports claim that the supposed plan has already strained the relationship between Lionel Messi and the FC Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde.

According to sources, Barcelona is likely to let go of Mascherano in favor of Antoine Griezmann as a part of the team's plan to boost its lineup for next year. However, it is alleged that Messi is not sold to the idea as he does not want Mascherano to leave the team and is not open to the idea of playing with the French footballer. Because of this, it is now rumored that there is now a friction between Messi and Valverde as they don't see eye to eye on the matter,

Some opine, though, that there is a possibility for Messi to get his wish of not having Griezmann join Barcelona. Nonetheless, when it comes to the supposed departure of Mascherano, there is nothing he can do. After all, it is said that Mascherano is almost done sealing the deal of his swap with Yerry Mina.

Avid Barcelona fans know too well that Mascherano has been a part of the team since 2010 after his current team lured him for a fee close to £25million, prompting him to leave Liverpool. However, the professional football player gradually fell down from Barcelona's pecking order, contributing just eight games in all competitions this season.

Despite the talks, though, nothing is cut and dried as far as Mascherano's fate in Barcelona is concerned. In a recent interview with the team's director, Guillermo Amor, it was revealed that the team is still in the process of assessing things.

"What happens with Mascherano we will see soon.We have to see the movements and how everything happens.Mascherano is a captain, he is a winner and he is very important for us, when he plays and when he does not play, when he is injured or on the bench," Amor said.