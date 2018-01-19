Basilisk: Ouka Ninpouchou Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-adventure sequel anime series, "Basilisk: Ouka Ninpouchou (Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls)," based on the manga series written and illustrated by Masaki Segawa, which was in turn inspired by the 1958 novel, "The Kouga Ninja Scrolls," by Futaro Yamada.

The Kouga and Iga clans may have enjoyed some peaceful years of co-existence following the final battle between Gennosuke Kouga and Oboro Iga, but it seems that war is about to start anew between these two clashing ninja clans on the Japanese action anime series, "Basilisk: Ouka Ninpouchou (Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls)."

It's the Kan'ei Era, and in the village of Jison'in, there lived siblings Hachirou and Hibiki, whom the villagers believed were destined to continue their powerful bloodlines: that of the Kouga and the Iga clans. Hachirou, who stands as the leader of the Five Treasures of Kouga is even said to possess the same eyes, and thus the same eye magic as his father, Gennosuke; while his sister, Hibiki, who in turn stands as the leader of the Five Flowers of Iga, possesses the same eyes and abilities as their mother, Oboro.

However, having learned of the unfortunate fate of the Kouga and Iga pairs that came before them — that is, they are fated to sacrifice their lives for love — Hachirou has decided to leave the village and live as far away as possible from Hibiki, which the latter would not allow.

Moreover, the Five Treasures of Kouga's mission to help the Dainagon of Suruga reach his ailing mother, who is the wife of the last shogun, has hit an unexpected bump on the road at the mysterious death of one of their own.

Two men were previously sent out to prepare a boat for Suruga. Only Tenshin came back and lost his head not a moment later. Where could the hot-blooded Kazuma be? Has he already died in hands of whoever it was that took Tenshin's life, or has he just done something to make Gei'in and rest of his comrades worried about his loyalty? He did, after all, almost cut off someone's head in the premiere episode.

Something has indeed been brewing underneath that facade of peace between the Kouga and the Iga clans, and the preview for the next episode, aptly titled "The Kouga Must Die," clearly hints that their long-standing dispute is far from over.

What roles will Hachirou and Hibiki play in the upcoming battle? Will they serve to finally conclude the seemingly endless feud, and if so, will they have to sacrifice their lives and love for it the same way that their ancestors did before them?

"Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS 11. It also airs 30 minutes later on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Saturday, Jan. 27.