'Batgirl' Movie News: Director Joss Whedon Exits Production After Saying He 'Failed'

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Director Joss Whedon poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012.

The previously signed director for the upcoming standalone "Batgirl" movie, Joss Whedon, has recently confirmed he will no longer work on the film.

Warner Bros., who holds the rights to distribute the DC cinematic universe, previously confirmed that Whedon had been chosen and had agreed to work on the "Batgirl" movie." Whedon was a popular choice, considering his known works on the successful TV show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" that also greatly revolved around a female protagonist.

However, The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that Whedon had decided to leave the production, citing difficulties in creating a story about Batgirl worthy to be shown on the big screen.

"Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn't have a story," Whedon said in a statement. "I'm grateful to Geoff and Toby and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I...uh, is there a sexier word for 'failed'?"

Geoff Johns and Toby Emmerich are the presidents of DC and Warner Bros., respectively.

Whedon's confirmation of his exit came several months after he was rumored to leave the project. Back in November 2017, shortly after the premiere of "Justice League," there were speculations that he might be dropped from the "Batgirl" project due to the underwhelming reception of the "Justice League" movie.

"Justice League" was primarily filmed with Zack Snyder in the director's seat. However, after Snyder announced he would be taking some time off after his daughter passed away, Whedon was enlisted to helm the reshoots. The latter also took part in writing the film's screenplay.

At the time, Entertainment Weekly reported that Whedon would remain in the production.

Meanwhile, THR's sources implied it was probably good that Whedon had stepped down as "Batgirl's" director, noting that it was likely to solicit criticisms from the public had the female-led movie been directed and written from the perspective of a man.

Before working on the DC movies, Whedon served as the director and writer for the movies "The Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron." He was also part of the production for ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."