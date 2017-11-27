'Batgirl' Movie Rumors: Planned Movie Still Pushing Through Despite 'Justice League's' Box-Office Performance

DC DC and Warner Bros have yet to announce the actress to play Batgirl in the character's eponymous movie.

With the less than impressive box-office performance of "Justice League," some can't help but be skeptic on the fate of the other earlier announced DC movies. However, sources claim that Joss Whedon's "Batgirl" is still happening although a name has yet to be chosen to play the role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl.

As of this writing, "Justice League" has posted a record of almost $500 million at the box-office with the combined domestic and international ticket sales. While the figure is good, it is still deemed as the lowest-earning DCEU (DC Extended Universe) movie despite the fact that it gathers six of the most popular DC superheroes in one movie.

While "Justice League" is supposed to be a tentpole movie for DC's answer to Marvel's MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), experts claim that it failed to make an impact at the box-office, and Warner Bros may even lose millions because of it. Because of this, some now can't help but suspect that the "Batgirl" project of Whedon may be cancelled as well, along with other planned DC movies.

However, according to sources, the "Batgirl" movie is still happening, and Whedon is still in the process of writing the script for the movie. Apart from being the writer, it is also said that nothing has changed about the plans for Whedon to produce and direct the movie.

Although sources claim that "Batgirl" is still a go, no name has yet been attached to the role. While earlier rumors claimed that "13 Reasons Why" actress Katherine Langford was chosen for the role, some reports also said that "Dredd" actress Olivia Thirlby was being considered as well. Whoever the choice is, one thing is for sure: She is not a big name in Hollywood yet as suggested earlier by Whedon.

"I doubt it will be a name. This is somewhere where you go and find Batgirl and then you cast her. I'm not against movie stars, they're great, but you need somebody who's going to be just right. And a situation like this, the name carries a lot of weight so it's not as critical," Whedon said.