'Batgirl' Movie Updates: Lindsay Lohan Campaigns on Twitter to Bag Titular Role

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 6, 2010.

Lindsay Lohan has taken her "Batgirl" campaign to Twitter.

After expressing her desire to play the role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the announced DCEU (DC Extended Universe) movie to be helmed by Joss Whedon, Lohan has recently campaigned on Twitter to increase her chances of playing the titular role. In a post on the micro-blogging site last January 16, the actress placed her photo alongside with that of Batgirl, possibly trying to convince her Twitter followers that she is perfect for the role.

It has almost been a year since it was announced that Whedon is writing and directing the "Batgirl" movie, but the writer and director has been mum on who will play the titular role. As Whedon said in an interview last year that it is likely for the role to land on an already established name in Hollywood, some opine that Lohan does not stand a chance in breathing life to the character.

"I doubt it will be a name, I think this is something where you go and find Batgirl and then you cast her. I'm not against movie stars, they're great, but you need somebody who's going to be just right. And in situations like this, the name carries a lot of weight so it's not as critical,"Whedon said in an interview last year.

Apart from the uncertainty on who will play the titular role in the "Batgirl" movie, it also remains unclear as to what incarnation of the female DC superhero will be adapted in the live-action movie. In the event that the upcoming project adapts the modern DCEU timeline, Barbara Gordon will be portrayed as a bit older, and this may give the 31 year-old Lohan an advantage.

However, there is also a possibility for the movie to be set in the past, which means it will depict a teenage Barbara Gordon. In fact, last year, there were already rumors claiming that "13 Reasons Why" actress Katherine Langford had already the bagged the role. However, without anything official, everything will remain a speculation at this time.