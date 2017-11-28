'Batgirl' Standalone Movie Still Underway With 'Justice League' Director

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Director Joss Whedon poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012.

Contrary to speculations, there are recent reports that claim the standalone movie introducing "Batgirl" is still in the works and will be directed by Joss Whedon, who also helmed "Justice League."

Over a week ago, the movie "Justice League" premiered in theaters worldwide. Reports were rife about the film's underwhelming performance in the box office. However, it is important to note that the movie still managed to grab the no. 1 spot in the United States and Canada box office despite the fact that it was notably the first DC film to rake in less than $100 million in its opening week.

Soon after those numbers made headlines, the upcoming movie "Batgirl" was immediately rumored to have been scrapped from the list of future releases from DC and Warner Bros.

"Justice League's" box office performance was believed to be one of the reasons why DC and Warner Bros. reportedly decided to calibrate their plans for their movie franchise. And to regain what they lost, if there are any, from Whedon's "Justice League," there were speculations that they would rather maximize the popularity of Wonder Woman than tackle characters outside of the Justice League.

This led to the conclusion that Whedon's "Batgirl" project was a no-go.

However, "sources close to the Batgirl production" recently told Entertainment Weekly and Den of Geek that the rumors were false and that the yet-to-be-titled standalone movie was still underway.

Den of Geek's source added that Whedon was in fact already working on the movie's pre-production stage.

The release of "Batgirl" will be the first post-Justice League venture for DC and Warner Bros. so it is pretty much a big deal. The project was first confirmed in late March with Whedon performing multiple tasks in the making of the movie such as being its director, writer, and producer.

The upcoming movie will reportedly focus on the events that happened in Detective Comics #359 called "The Million Dollar Debut of Batgirl" where Barbara, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon, later became Batgirl.