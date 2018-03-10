'Batman' Movie News: Who Will Replace Ben Affleck?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Karl Urban would love to play Judge Dredd again and might join the TV adaptation.

Karl Urban weighs in on the possibility of him taking on the role of Batman as rumors of Ben Affleck taking off his cape after just three movies for the franchise.

Affleck's turn as Batman has received mixed reviews from the audience since he took over Christian Bale's role for "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" in 2016. The 45-year-old actor reportedly had a five-movie contract with Warner Bros. for the DC Universe. He has since appeared in three, if his short feature for "Suicide Squad" counts. His latest was "Justice League," which premiered in November 2017.

The actor previously admitted that he had a great time playing the role of Batman, saying he is "the luckiest guy in the world." He was, however, less than enthusiastic to questions of whether he is reprising his role. "I don't know about that... we'll see what the future holds," he told EXTRA TV.

Director Matt Reeves is currently working on a standalone film called "The Batman," and fans have been wondering whether Affleck will be around for that. In an interview with USA Today, he said that it is something he is still "contemplating." "You don't do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it," shared Affleck.

With Affleck seemingly not interested in making more Batman movies, fans took it to themselves to find a replacement. A lot of good names have been floating recently like Idris Elba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Luke Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jon Hamm.

Also on the list is Urban, who is most famous for his role as Doctor "Bones" McCoy in the "Star Trek" franchise. Despite his iconic role, however, he has proven that he is a versatile actor, as seen in his movies "Dredd" and "Lord of the Rings," among many others.

Heroic Hollywood got to talk to the actor about his thoughts on fans rallying for him to take on the role of Batman. "Oh, really? Wow. I don't know. I haven't really contemplated that," said the surprised actor. He added that he is a fan of the franchise, particularly "The Dark Knight" movie. "So, I don't know, I'm open to any and all opportunities," he added.