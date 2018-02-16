'Batman Ninja' Official Trailer Sparks Excitement Among DC Fans All Over the Globe

YouTube/ DC Screenshot of Batman from the official trailer of "Batman Ninja"

After battling Steppenwolf in Russia in the DC film "Justice League," the Dark Knight will be facing Joker next in Japan in the upcoming animated DC movie "Batman Ninja." Batman will face Joker who is trying to rewrite the history of the Land of the Rising Sun with him as the ruler.

The film centers on Batman voiced by Roger Craig Smith who is transported to ancient Japan with Gorilla Grodd's time displacement. Batman then finds the country conquered by the demon king, Lord Joker, voiced by Tony Hale. Batman ditches his bat suit for a samurai ensemble complete with his very own katana — no batarang, utility belt, batcycle, and no batmobile for the Dark Knight who will rely on his mind, spirit, and family.

The movie will be an all-out war between the bat family and their greatest foes. The Dark Knight, or perhaps better called the Dark Ninja, will be aided by Nightwing, Robin, Red Robin, Red Hood, Catwoman, and of course, Alfred. Joker retaliates with Haryley Quinn, The Penguin, Two-Face, and more. The Joker also has an army at his disposal as well as a gigantic mechanical robot.

Warner Bros. Animation worked with Japanese renowned director Junpei Mizusaki and Kazuki Nakashima for the screenplay of the movie.

Meanwhile, DC's most recent blockbuster "Justice League," starring Academy winner Ben Affleck, has been riddled with bad reviews. Many DC fans were disappointed with the superhero franchise's first hurrah. The movie only got a 40 percent score rating from Rotten Tomatoes with most viewers saying the movie was not maximized despite the star-studded cast.

"Batman Ninja" is said to restore a little damage caused by "Justice League" for the DC superhero franchise.

"Batman Ninja" will arrive on Digital on Apr. 24, and Blu-Ray copies will hit stores on May 8.