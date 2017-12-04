Warner Bros. Japan Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action anime movie, “Batman Ninja,” scheduled to be released in 2018.

The Dark Knight, along with his toughest foes and allies, are transported back in time to feudal Japan in the upcoming Japanese anime movie, "Batman Ninja." A new promotional video has been released showcasing the DC hero's brand new look.

The video was screened at the Tokyo Comic-Con that was held last weekend at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. In it, the Dark Knight finds himself mysteriously transported in time to what turns out to be medieval Japan. And it seems that his arch-nemesis, Joker, is the instigator of it all.

But Batman and Joker are not the only ones who have made the jump, or so it seems, when Batman finds himself in the company of altered versions of his friends, allies, as well as his surrogate sons. Moreover, some of his more popular foes are there, too. Characters like Penguin, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman, like Batman and Joker, have also received a bit of a makeover to better fit with the times.

Joker himself has undergone a more stylized design and has even dubbed himself as the "Devil King of the 6th Heaven" and "the most powerful figure in Japan." His primary goal is to rewrite history, a heinous plan that a sword-swinging Batman in a samurai/ninja hybrid armor is determined to stop at all cost.

The upcoming feature-length anime movie was first announced back in October prior to the New York Comic-Con 2017. The movie will be directed by Jumpei Mizusaki, whose previously had production duties on "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure," then worked on technical animation in various Mega Man games like, "Mega Man X" and "Mega Man X8."

On the other hand, Takashi Okazaki, best-known as the creator of "Afro Samurai," is credited with the anime movie's character design.

Warner Bros. will release "Batman Ninja" in Japan sometime in 2018.