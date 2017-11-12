'Batman: The Telltale Series' Coming to the Nintendo Switch This Week

(Photo: Telltale Games) A screenshot from "Batman: The Telltale Series."

All five episodes of the first season of the hit "Batman: The Telltale Series" by Telltale Games will be officially released on the Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

It was only a matter of time before the episodic point-and-click graphic adventure game finds its way to the successful console as many titles by Telltale Games have been making their jump to the Switch as of late.

"Batman: The Telltale Series" was released on the Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PS4 and PC last year with a mobile version for Android and iOS also made available.

For the Nintendo Switch version of the game, players can purchase the digital download from the Nintendo eShop for $39.99 while physical versions can be purchased for the same price from GameStop, Amazon and Best Buy.

While "Batman: The Telltale Series" will allow players to experience the rush and action as The Caped Crusader, it will also give them a taste of the life of his alter ego Bruce Wayne, which is just as thrilling with a different set of risks and danger.

The official description for the game reads:

Determine the fate of the Batman. The billionaire and the bat: enter the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne and discover the powerful and far-reaching consequences of your choices as the Dark Knight. In this gritty and violent new story, you'll make discoveries that will shatter Bruce Wayne's world, and shake the stability of a corrupt Gotham City to its very foundations. At your disposal is the sophisticated genius of Wayne and the fearsome skills of the Batman. What happens next is entirely up to you.

A second season of "Batman: The Telltale Series" has been launched this year with the first two episodes released back in August and October, respectively.

It won't be long before they find these "Batman: The Telltale Series" Season 2 episodes way to the Nintendo Switch as well. It is unclear, however, if this version will be able to catch up with the rest of the platforms so that the release will be simultaneous.