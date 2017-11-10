'Batman: The Telltale Series' Nintendo Switch Release Date News: Game To Arrive Next Week

Facebook/TelltaleBatman Rumor has it that 'Batman: The Telltale Series' will arrive on the Nintendo Switch.

Telltale Games has finally announced the release date for the first season of "Batman: The Telltale Series" for Nintendo's hybrid console. Nintendo Switch owners can pick up a copy of the point-and-click graphic adventure game starting next Friday, Nov. 17 from retailers and the Switch eShop.

All episodes will be included in the Switch cartridge, unlike some physical Switch games that require players to purchase additional content separately. Telltale Games also released an official trailer for the game's Switch release next week.

Players take on the role of both Batman and his secret identity Bruce Wayne with the game time equally split between them according to Telltale Games CEO Kevin Bruner. The game will often give them the choice to either approach a given situation as either Wayne or Batman with their decision influencing the story.

"Batman: The Telltale Series" is subdivided into five episodes featuring a branching plotline similar to other Telltale games. The game also features includes action sequences which are resolved via quick-time events as well as investigation sequences, allowing the player to use Batman's detective skills to progress the story.

"Batman: The Telltale Series" also has a feature called "crowd play" which allows the game to be watched by an audience while also allowing them to participate in the decision-making process via Telltale's website. It is currently unknown if the feature will be incorporated into the Nintendo Switch version or will remain solely to the PC and console versions of the game.

Telltale recently announced that they have laid-off a quarter of their staff to focus on "delivering fewer, better games with a smaller team." The restructuring will affect 90 employees however the company assured fans that this will not affect any of the company's previously announced projects which includes "Minecraft: Story Mode," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and the fourth and final entry in "The Walking Dead" series.