'Battleborn,' 'Darksiders' Headline 12 New PlayStation Now Games

Now is a great time to be a PlayStation Now subscriber, with more than a dozen new games coming to the on-demand platform for the month of March. That makes a total of more than 600 titles now available on streaming, a list that now includes "Battleborn," "Darksiders," and many more.

PlayStation Now is a game streaming service that Sony provides for PlayStation 4 and PC gamers, and for $20 a month, members can pick up and play any of the more than 600 games now in the PlayStation Now library.

Sony Joining the library of more than 600 streaming games for the "PlayStation Now" are "Battleborn," "Darksiders Warmastered Edition," "ADR1FT," "Lords of the Fallen," and more for the month of March 2018.

Sony is constantly adding new games into the service every month, so after February's new headline additions like "NBA 2K16," "Yakuza " and "Dirt Rally," PlayStation fans can now dive into battle arena game "Battleborn" and the action RPG "Darksiders," among many more.

From the makers of the iconic "Borderlands" series comes a first-person MOBA called "Battleborn," a team-based shooter similar to the game "Overwatch" that includes 25 launch heroes with the full version. The game also has a single-player PVE mode, as Sony explains in their blog announcement on Tuesday, March 6.

"Darksiders," which was originally available on PlayStation Now as the PlayStation 3 version, is getting an upgrade to the "Darksiders: Warmaster Edition" enhanced for the PlayStation 4. It's the same Horseman of the Apocalypse, only now taking on the forces of Hell in High-Definition graphics with the upgrade.

Aside from "Darksiders" and "Battleborn," a whole range of new games are now also available for streaming either on a PlayStation 4 or a PC. These include "ADR1FT," "Assetto Corsa," "Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink," "Defense Grid 2" and "Joe Dever's Lone Wolf."

The list carries on with "Lords of the Fallen," "Pixel Piracy," "Megadimension Neptunia VII," "Zombie Vikings," and Volumes 1 and 2 of "Atari Flashback Classics."