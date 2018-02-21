'Battlefield 1' Apocalypse DLC Update Now Available For Premium Pass Owners

Facebook/Battlefield "Battlefield 1" will have new maps via the "Apocalypse" DLC coming this February.

The "Battlefield 1" Apocalypse update is now live for premium pass owners as well as those who bought the game's Revolution version. Early Access to the game's fourth and final DLC (downloadable content) pack was released alongside a new game update.

Like previous DLC launches for the game, premium pass owners will be able to access the content two weeks ahead of everyone else. After which, the DLC will be available for purchase individually beginning on March 6. Also, even if players own the base game, they are also required to download the recent "Battlefield 1" update the patch notes for which have yet to be released.

The Apocalypse DLC brings with it a variety of new content, including new maps, weapons, and gadgets. These include five new maps three of which – River Somme, Caporetto, and Passchendaele – are standard multiplayer maps. The other two – London Calling and Razor's Edge – have been specifically for Air Assault, a new aircraft-only game mode that centers around dogfights culminating in a battle between giant Airships.

A number of new weapons will also be available at the player's disposal the RSC SMG and the meat cleaver melee weapon. Other tools include the AA Rocket Gun for the Assault class, two bombers, the Hansa Brandenburg GI and the Airco DH10, and a stationary weapon that fires poison gas.

Apocalypse also brings a number of new assignments and cosmetics to unlock. These include new dog tags, codex entries, ribbons, medals, and more. EA has released a new trailer showcasing these updates and despite being the last confirmed expansion for "Battlefield 1," DICE has shown no sign of stopping support for the game anytime soon.

In related news, EA has announced that a new "Battlefield" game in the works. The company has not yet revealed any details about the game although it's expected to drop sometime this year.