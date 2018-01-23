'Battlefield 1' DLC 'Apocalypse' Arrives in February, New Game Mode and Maps to Be Available

(Photo: Facebook/Battlefield) "Battlefield 1" will have new maps via the "Apocalypse" DLC coming this February.

"Battlefield 1" is getting a new downloadable content (DLC) next month and new details about the expansion have been revealed.

According to reports, one of the highlights from the Apocalypse DLC is a new Air Assault mode in which airships and dogfights rule. Two air-only maps (London Calling and Razor's Edge) will be available as well. The upcoming mode will somehow remind fans of the Starfighter Assault mode in "Battlefront II," which allowed players to jump into moving vehicles at any chance they got.

Also part of Apocalypse are a slew of new maps created around more of the larger battles in World War 1 (Passchendaele, the Somme and Caporetto) and the AA Rocket Gun that serves as a counter to the aircraft found in conventional game modes. Adding some variety to the DLC are two more aircraft and six new guns.

"You'll also get your hands on new vehicles, weapons, and gadgets with Battlefield 1 Apocalypse," DICE stated in a press release. "For instance, the Assault Class's AA Rocket Gun arms infantry soldiers with a way to assist airborne team mates and deliver serious damage to enemy aircrafts. And with new ranks, Service Assignments, Specializations, and Dog Tags, you'll have plenty of challenges to tackle."

In the new specialization type called afflictions, Apocalypse will make the game much harder than it already is. This will appeal to pro players who want to test their skill in any kind of situation. Afflictions will "hamper" the player's character in many ways, giving them a chance to challenge themselves. "Mortality" can be activated to lose 200 score each time the player respawns for added difficulty.

The Apocalypse DLC for "Battlefield 1" will be released sometime in February. It can be accessed by purchasing the Battlefield Premium Pass, which is currently $50 on Origin.