'Battlefield 1' News: 'Apocalypse' DLC Arriving Next Month, to Introduce Five New Maps

Facebook/Battlefield "Battlefield 1" will have new maps via the "Apocalypse" DLC coming this February.

"Battlefield 1" will receive a new DLC next month, adding new maps to the World War 1-shooter game.

EA has announced that it expanding the content of "Battlefield 1" this February, via the DLC (downloadable content) titled "Apocalypse." Just like the game's other expansions, "Apocalypse" is set to introduce new maps into the game.

One of the new maps that will be introduced in the game is Passchendaele, which is set in the quiet countryside of Belgium that has become a nightmarish landscape of blood and mud. "Apocalypse" will also introduce the map of Caporetto, which will feature the trenches in the Isonzo River and the Austro-Hungarians facing the Italian army in an uphill climb.

Another map that "Apocalypse" will bring into the game is River Somme, a once-scenic wheat field along the Somme river that has transformed into hell because of the battle while Razor Edge, another upcoming map, will feature the battle of British and German forces in the snowy peaks.

Finally, "Apocalypse" will also introduce the London Calling map, which will feature the aerial clashes above London through the game's new Air Assault mode.

"A rush for ace aviators and sharp-shooting gunners. Air Assault takes to the skies, where planes collide in a fury of dogfights that could include a climactic face-off with Airships," goes the official description of the Air Assault mode to arrive in "Battlefield 1" via "Apocalypse."

Apart from new maps and a new battle mode, "Apocalypse" is also set to introduce new elements into the game, such as new vehicles (including the Hansa Brandenburg GI and the Airco DH10), weapons (like the brutal meat cleaver or a handy prybar), gadgets (AA Rocket Gun ), ranks, service assignments, specializations, and dog tags.

Although "Apocalypse" is expected to arrive in February, EA has yet to officially announce the exact release date of the DLC.