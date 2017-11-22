'Battlefield 1' Turning Tides DLC Release Date Announced

Electronic Arts A preview Concept Exploration images based on one of the new maps in "Battlefield 1: Turning Tides."

EA DICE has finally announced the release date for the next the third "Battlefield 1" expansion. Dubbed the "Turning Tides," the DLC (downloadable content) will be released in two waves and will be rolling out next month.

The first wave will be set during the 1915 British amphibious invasion of the Gallipoli peninsula and will be released on Dec. 11. It includes two new maps, Cape Helles and Achi Baba, which are featured during the new Operation.

It also introduces the new Infiltrator Elite Class as well as six new weapons and melee weapons. Finally, players can rule the waves with a brand new vehicle, the L-Class Destroyer.

The second wave of the Turning Tides DLC is slated to be released in January and takes players to the North Sea. They will battle it out with the new Royal Marines faction on two more unique maps, Zeebrugge and Heligoland, with another new vehicle, the C-Class Airship.

The expansion also features the new Conquest Assault game mode where players fight to control designated areas on the map while the defending team controlling all areas at the start of each match. Other new additions include Service Assignments, Specializations, Dog Tags, Service Stars, Medals, Ribbons, and more.

"Battlefield 1" Premium Pass owners can get a two-week head start on the Turning Tides DLC pack. After the two-weeks have concluded with the North Sea content, Turning Tides will be available for all to purchase as a standalone expansion pack.

Expect a host of game-related news in the lead up to the release of the third expansion pack. For a limited time, EA DICE will also be adding free trials of the previous two expansions, They Shall Not Pass (Nov. 22 to Dec. 4) and Name of the Tsar (Dec. 8 to Dec. 10), allowing players to fight with or against the French and Russian armies and sample the expansions' maps, weapons, and vehicles.

"Battlefield 1" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.