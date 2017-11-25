'Battlefield 1: Turning Tides' DLC Release Date: First Wave of Content Set Next Month, DLC Free Trials Now Happening

(Photo: DICE) A promotional image for "Battlefield 1: Turning Tides."

The first wave of content coming to "Battlefield 1" as part of "Turning Tides," the third expansion for the hit shooter, will be released on Dec. 11 for Premium Pass owners.

There will be a couple of new maps, namely Cape Helles and Achi Baba, both taking the action and the warfare to the Gallipoli peninsula.

In the first "Battlefield 1: Turning Tides" map, players will take on the role of allied powers or back the Ottoman Empire and is all about having to "master the land, air, and sea interplay to win the defining battles."

Achi Baba, on the other hand, will have players fight for hilltop domination as they recreate the joint allied assault in 1915 that took place in the "intense, fast, and infantry-focused setting."

DICE will be providing the necessary gear for "Battlefield 1" players to survive these new challenges. For starters, six new weapons will be added at their disposal.

This includes the M1917 Trench Carbine, Maschinenpistole M1912/P.16, Farquhar-Hill, M1917 MG, Carcano M91 Carbine, and Type 38 Arisaka.

Melee weapons like the Naval Cutlass and Grappling Hook will give players better chances in up close and personal showdowns in "Turning Tides."

DICE is also adding the all-new L-Class Destroyer to "Battlefield 1" via this new DLC. The four-seater machine is all about bringing mayhem to the sea, air and the ground with its cannons, torpedoes, AA guns and mines.

"Battlefield 1: Turning Tides" will also introduce the Infiltrator Elite Class, which will give players the ability to navigate through the battleground faster while remaining undetected.

This strategic kit allows you to take advantage of a permanent sprint boost while calling in artillery strikes and deploying a mobile spawn for friendly troops.

While waiting for the "Battlefield 1: Turning Tides" DLC, players can make themselves busy with the fan-favorite Frontlines mode coming to the Suez map on Nov. 27.

Gamers also have until Dec. 6 to take part in the "Fall of Empires" Operation Campaign, which will players the chance to experience both the Conquer Hell and Iron Walls operations.

Those who are still on the fence of purchasing the first two "Battlefield 1" expansions can try them for themselves first with free trial for the DLCs.

Players have up to Dec. 4 to try "They Shall Not Pass" for free while the "In the Name of the Tsar" free trial will take place from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8.

Meanwhile, the second wave of content for "Battlefield 1: Turning Tides" DLC will be released in January.