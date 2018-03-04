'Battlefield 2018' Rumor: Official Name, Release Date, Microtransactions Details Revealed

EA DICE An image from "Battlefield 1"

The next "Battlefield" installment will reportedly be set in World War II.

According to sources that spoke to Games Beat, the new game will officially be called "Battlefield V" although it was referred to internally as "Battlefield 2" previously. This means that the franchise is officially revisiting the setting for the first time in almost a decade since "Battlefield 1943," which was released back in 2009.

Returning to this timeline was apparently the plan all along. Several years ago, the folks over at Electronic Arts (EA) decided that while they want to explore modern settings for the game, which resulted to the games that preceded "Battlefield 1," they were not keen on leaving behind history either.

This is why EA DICE ended up bringing players back to World War I in their most recent installment "Battlefield 1," whose commercial and critical success proves that fans still want to experience the action in earlier periods of time instead of the distant future.

On the other hand, EA DICE has not enjoyed the same positive reception with "Star Wars Battlefront 2," whose release was bogged down by the controversial use of microtransactions that allowed players to improve their abilities in-game by shelling out real-world money.

The studio is not looking to experience that again in "Battlefield V," as per Kotaku who spoke to a source who claims DICE is resorting to cosmetic-only microtransactions.

"No one's gonna do any pay-to-win stuff anymore," the source told the publication. "We didn't take any of the loot box controversy lightly," he went on to say.

This is the plan at the moment, but the insider notes that it is not final yet, which means that things might still change before "Battlefield V" releases.

Speaking of which, Games Beat says that "Battlefield V" is set for release before the end of the calendar year and should be announced soon.