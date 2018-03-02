'Battlefield' News: Next Installment Is 'Battlefield V,' Will Take Place in World War II

EA "Battlefield 1" took the series back in time as it explored the horrors of the first World War.

Serving as a true successor to 2016's "Battlefield 1," reports are coming in that EA's next entry in the long-running franchise will be called "Battlefield V" and will take the series back to World War II.

VentureBeat reports that an anonymous source tipped them off that the mysterious new "Battlefield" game that EA and DICE have been teasing for the past few weeks will bring the franchise back to its roots and take place during one of the largest wars in human history.

According to their insider source, the game was tentatively called "Battlefield 2" during internal discussions before finally settling for a much better (and much less confusing) "Battlefield V," which could either signify it being the fifth numbered entry in the series or the famous V for Victory campaign that propagated during the second World War.

"Battlefield V" will be the first game to retread World War II since 2009's "Battlefield 1943." Up until the release of "Battlefield 1" in 2016, every major series entry after 2009 took place during modern times, and it seems EA wanted to escape that setting before it became too stale.

Reports say that "Battlefield 1" was then testing the waters to see if there was still an audience for historical shooters and, considering it was one of the best-selling games of that year, it was clear that people wanted to revisit the days of old. Add on the success of "Call of Duty: WWII" in 2017, and gamers might be seeing a revival of World War-era shooters.

While no release date has been announced so far, EA has already confirmed that they are working on the trailer for this new entry in the series. The company also announced that a playable demo of the game will be available in this year's EA Play event, scheduled to take place in June, so they should be releasing more information about the title soon.