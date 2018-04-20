'Battlefield V' Update: DICE Now Testing Battle Royale Mode for Next Battlefield

"Battlefield V" developers are reportedly trying to add a Battle Royale mode. EA is not one to shy away from trends, so DICE is now currently testing the hottest free-for-all gameplay type even if it might not make it in time for launch.

The latest "Battlefield" is due to launch later this year, but EA is not one to let the game come out without one of the biggest shooter fads since last year — Battle Royale. Games like "Fortnite" and "PUBG" now has millions of fans and even the biggest music icons like Drake are avid fans.

There's no way that EA is not going to have some of that huge Battle Royale market, and now DICE is tasked with looking into how to shoehorn their own version into the upcoming "Battlefield V" even as a last-minute feature.

The problem is, the studio has not yet given approval for the Battle Royale game type in "Battlefield V," at least in its current state, according to Venture Beat. Unless the "Battlefield" team in DICE pulls off some overnighters, the current Battle Royale prototype might not make it in time for the launch of the game this fall.

That likely means that after "Battlefield V" is out, the Battle Royale mode could be added later on, perhaps as a free update, just like how Epic Games did it with "Fortnite."

It's also possible that EA would cancel the Battle Royale mini-project, and maybe save it for later for something like, say, another "Star Wars: Battlefront" shooter, one that probably won't have as much loot boxes as the current and controversial version. There's also the possibility that EA may just start up a whole new game just for Battle Royale, too.

By all indications, though, the next "Battlefield" will likely have a Battle Royale mode. It's main rival, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4," seemed to have ditched any effort to make a single-player campaign to focus solely on multiplayer, which of course has Battle Royale prominently featured in it.

Treyarch, the developer behind "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4," seemed to have been through a lot owing to the changing game specs pushed on them. All plans for a single player campaign were dropped earlier this year, scrapping all progress the team has done in that area.

Instead, Activision and Treyarch have crammed in a Battle Royale mode, and aside from that, there's also the launch window that's been moved up as well.

Moving back to "Battlefield," the new version is still set in World War 2, which comes as little surprise following the success of "Battlefield 1." More updates are expected to come out in the following months, but judging from past releases, "Battlefield V" is likely coming out at around October later this year.