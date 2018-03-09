'Battlerite' Update: New Competitive Season Arrives with Patch 1.4

Stunlock Studios Jamila is the newest character to join "Battlerite's" expansive roster.

Nearly four months after it left Early Access and became free-to-play, multiplayer arena brawler "Battlerite" finally gets its first competitive season alongside a new patch that brings about a medley of updates.

Among all the changes introduced, the biggest one is the addition of a new champion: Jamila, the Shadowblade Assassin. As Stunlock Studios demonstrated in its preview of her, Jamila is a swift-moving damage dealer, capable of traversing the field with brutal efficiency and dealing quick strikes of damage. She also has an arsenal of abilities that can hinder her opponent's movements.

Alongside Jamila comes the first competitive season, which is expected to last for about two to three months with an average of 16 weeks. Each new season will reset leaderboards and rankings, so players will always have another shot in a few months to try and get a better spot.

A new progression system is being introduced in the patch as well, something that Stunlock calls Sponsors. Sponsors will replace weekly quests and unlocks at Level 5. Once a player signs on to a sponsor, they will have to complete certain objectives that, once completed, will unlock in-game items or champions themselves.

However, each sponsor will only be around for a limited amount of time, so if players find one that has something they want, they must complete all the tasks at hand before time runs out. Players are also free to change sponsor at any time, but players must first complete any mission that is in-progress with the current sponsor before switching.

"We decided to expand on the current daily quest system for a few reasons," Stunlock wrote. "Daily quests are a natural way to gate content throughout a season. If you want to claim all rewards you will need to be active throughout the entire season but if you are a more casual player you will still be able to get your hands on high quality rewards by signing the sponsors you like and can make progress over a longer period of time."

The new season is already well underway so make sure to log in to get a chance at those rewards.