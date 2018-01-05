Bayern Munich Transfer Rumors 2018: Club Confirmed to Be Interested in Schalke's Leon Goretzka

(Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach) Germany's Leon Goretzka in action with Chile's Alexis Sánchez and Pablo Hernández during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 2, 2017.

For months now, Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka has been rumored to have caught the eye of several of the biggest clubs in Europe including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, but none of them have ever admitted they were interested in signing him — until now.

It's safe to say that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić surprised a lot of people this week when he openly admitted that his club was interested in the German international.

"Leon Goretzka is a great player, that's clear," Salihamidžić told reporters at Bayern's training camp in Doha, via the Mirror.

"He is a Schalke player and we obviously respect that. But he is a Germany international and we can say that we are interested in him," he continued.

Well, Schalke sporting executive Christian Heidel certainly didn't like to hear Salihamidžić talk about Goretzka because it would only fuel speculation of a potential move to Bayern this month.

"We do not want any unrest at Schalke," Heidel said, via ESPN.

"Bayern insist Leon is a Schalke player but still talk about a Schalke player more than they do any of their own. This way speculation is fuelled. We should not have to listen to [Bayern] Munich telling us every day how good the player is," he added.

It's interesting to note that Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes also talked about Goretzka recently, but he refused to confirm they were interested in the midfielder.

In any case, Schalke really don't want this to become a distraction as they continue their climb up the Bundesliga standings. However, they will have to address Goretzka's future sooner or later because he is in the final year of his contract.

It was previously reported that Goretzka would decide his future this month, but his agent, Jorg Neubauer, has recently told the media that he has yet to choose whether to stay or leave the club after the season.