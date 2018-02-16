'Bayonetta 2' Nintendo Switch Review Roundup

Facebook/NintendoSwitch A promo photo for the Nintendo Switch version of "Bayonetta 2"

The action slasher video game "Bayonetta 2," which was developed by Platinum Games, has just been released for the Nintendo Switch, improving on most of the in-game elements that made it such a hit back when it was released for the older console, the Nintendo Wii U, in 2014.

The re-release has been reviewed by numerous video game critics, most of which responded to it positively even though no new content was added for the Nintendo Switch version. One of the forerunners in video game critique, Gamespot, gave the Nintendo Switch release of "Bayonetta 2" the coveted perfect score.

Gamespot stated that the updated version of the game is kept completely "intact," in comparison to its previous Nintendo Wii U counterpart, but with better graphics — thanks to the more stable visual quality, which is consistent at 60 frames per second regardless of how many enemies occupy the screens at once. Additionally, the visuals are also not compromised by special effects that are generated by unleashing devastating attacks.

Meanwhile, IGN gave the game a score of 9.0, after previously giving the Wii U version a 9.5 out of 10. This was mainly due to the lack of resolution options for bigger screens, which caps at 720p quality. It is notable to mention that the aesthetic of the game may be better for the handheld decks, which also displays at 720p, but the critics were slightly disappointed over lack of higher-quality options for television.

However, it also noted that a lot of the screen-tearing that occurred often in the Wii U version has significantly decreased in the Nintendo Switch.

As reported by Trusted Reviews, it stated "There's a reason Bayonetta is revered amongst fans of character action games," applauding how the games still holds up after all these years after they were released. Furthermore, it also encouraged those who have already played the game on the Wii U to re-experience the game, even just for the re-worked graphics and gameplay smoothness alone.

"Bayonetta 2" arrived on the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 16, 2018.