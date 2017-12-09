'Bayonetta 3' Announced For The Nintendo Switch

Youtube/Nintendo 'Bayonetta 3' coming to the Nintendo Switch.

"Bayonetta 3" will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as an exclusive title. This was announced by Nintendo along with a new trailer feature the titular witch herself using her iconic dual-wielding pistols, firing bullets into the distance.

The reveal happened during the Game Awards when Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime appeared on stage and introduced a short teaser. The sequence showcased a purple ghost-like creature attacking Bayonetta who is struggling to keep up with it. As the two battle it out, she suddenly vanishes leaving her weapons on the ground.

Not much is known about the upcoming installment other than it will also be developed by Platinum Games and. Nintendo will also be publishing the title and will be exclusively available for Nintendo's hybrid console (the first game was published by SEGA). There's also no word on whether writer Hideki Kamiya will return as writer for "Bayonetta 3," as his absence in sequel was quite noticeable.

Nintendo has also announced that Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 will also be making their way to the Switch next year. Great news for those who wanted to enjoy "Bayonetta 2" but weren't too keen on buying the Wii U for it.

The two titles will be available in physical and digital versions starting Feb. 16. Players can purchase the two-game physical edition for $60 or opt for the digital copy from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

"Bayonetta" was a smash hit when it was released in 2009 for the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360 with many praising its stunning visuals as well as its combat system. IGN also picked it as their choice of Game of the Year while many video game review sites giving perfect or near perfect ratings.

That definitely puts some pressure for "Bayonetta 3" to perform especially considering that it will only be available to the Nintendo Switch.