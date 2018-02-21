'Bayonetta 3' News, Release Date: Threequel Might Not Be The End Of The Series After All

Nintendo An image from "Bayonetta 2" for Nintendo Switch

As the wait for "Bayonetta 3" continues, some fans have started to wonder about the future of the franchise.

A lot of fans who followed the game since the beginning speculate that the third major title in the action-adventure hack and slash video game series will mark the end of the adventures of the titular witch. But, those who are not too happy about this would be glad to know that this may not be the case after all.

"Bayonetta" franchise director Hideki Kamiya hinted on Twitter that a sequel might be on the table when asked by a fan about their plans after the third game.

He said that "there is also the concept of the fourth work," which hinted that they are already thinking about the fourth game, and they already have an idea on what it will be about. This comes as exciting news to those who want more "Bayonetta" especially since the impression that the third game will apparently have an air of finality to it.

While it will be the first game to hit the Nintendo Switch, which could be understood as starting fresh, what has been uncovered about the game so far has fans thinking it might be the end.

Kamiya's response, however, has Comicbook thinking that a fourth game will depend on how "Bayonetta 3" does when it launches. If it becomes a success, a fourth installment will be on the agenda. For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

There is so much for fans for the series at the moment. Apart from the third major entry in the series, the first two "Bayonetta" games were recently released on the Nintendo Switch.

This will be the perfect way to get ready for the arrival of "Bayonetta 3." Fans can catch up on the goings-on in the life of the Umbra witch before they plunge into the new one, which will likely be dependent on the first two.

Not much is known about "Bayonetta 3" at the moment, but now that the first two titles have made their way to the Nintendo Switch, details about the upcoming game will likely start to trickle out soon.