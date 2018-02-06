Nintendo An image from "Bayonetta 2" for Nintendo Switch

"Bayonetta" and "Bayonetta 2" are both headed to the Nintendo Switch.

Players can experience the games in native 720p resolution locked at 60 frames per second (FPS). The Nintendo Switch promises a much smoother frame rate whether gamers choose to play it in docked mode or bring it everywhere they go with the undocked mode.

There will be new features to look forward to in "Bayonetta 2" as well. One that has not been touched upon is the amiibo support. Players can unlock costumes based on other popular Nintendo titles and franchises including the "Super Smash Bros." series using compatible amiibo. According to IGN, gamers can use amiibo up to 32 times a day.

"Bayonetta 2" on the Nintendo Switch will also feature local wireless cooperative play so gamers can go through the adventure with a pal. This works both online and offline.

Last, but not the least, is video capture support, which will allow users to record gameplay videos 30 seconds even before they press the capture button. They can share these clips to friends in social media.

For those who are hearing about "Bayonetta" for the first time, the series follows the adventures of the titular "butt-kicking, havoc-wreaking witch" who is not one to be trifled with unless enemies would want to be face to face with her "sweet weapons" such as pistols, whips, hammers, flamethrowers, and poison bows.

Bayonetta likes to fight, but loves even more to do it in style. She uses moves like Witch Time to slow down the ticking of the clock. She also has a new one just for the Nintendo Switch version of the second game called the Umbran Climax, "a special magic attack that summons Infernal Demons to devastate enemies."

The official description for "Bayonetta 2" reads, "Wield wild weapons and execute deadly moves — like the powerful Umbran Climax — to take out angels and demons in this breathtaking action game. You can even team up with friends in 2-player online or local wireless co-op fights."

"Bayonetta" and "Bayonetta 2" will be available on the Nintendo Switch on Friday, Feb. 16.