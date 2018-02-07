'Beast Quest' Release Date News: March Launch Date Announced Alongside New Trailer

Youtube/Maximum Games Screenshot from the 'Beast Quest' trailer.

Maximum Games has finally confirmed the release date for the upcoming "Beast Quest" game. The launch date was revealed alongside a new trailer showcasing the game's development process as well as interviews with the developers.

Based on the popular children's fantasy books by Adam Blade, the game will take players on an epic journey to save the mythical land of Avantia from ruin. Evoking the same sense of sprawling wonder found in the books, the game will definitely resonate with fans of fantasy role-playing games and give "Zelda: Breath of the Wild" a run for its money.

Featuring spectacular environments with rich open-level design, the game offers brave heroes the opportunity to fulfill various and face different monsters. In between battles, they will befriend powerful allies, unlock powerful upgrades, and discover ancient secrets and treasures hiding just beyond the horizon.

Gameplay mostly entails tactical one-on-one battles against various mobs and bosses. Players will be able to dodge, block, and counter attacks from enemies while at the same time, chain their own attacks into devastating combos.

The game follows the events of the first four books in the "Beast Quest" series namely "Ferno the Fire Dragon," "Sepron the Sea Serpent," "Arcta the Mountain Giant," and "Tagus the Horse-Man." So far, the series has sold millions of copies worldwide meaning there's a whole lot of fans waiting for the game to be launched this March.

"Beast Quest" is set to be released for the Xbox One, PS4 and PC on March 13, 2018 for North America and March 16, 2018 for Europe. The game will be available on both digital downloads as well as physical copies on all major retailers. Those who can't wait to get in on the action can also check out the "Beast Quest" mobile game available on all devices.