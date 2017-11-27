'Beatless' Air Date, Latest News: Anime Adaptation of Satoshi Hase's Sci-Fi Serial Novel to Premiere in January 2018

Beatless Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming action-sci-fi anime series, "Beatless," based on the serial novel written by Satoshi Hase and illustrated by Redjuice.

A new key visual art, a promotional video, and a cast list have been released for the upcoming Japanese action-sci-fi anime series, "Beatless."

The key visual features one of the series' main characters named Lacia, who is just one of the creations of an ultra-advanced artificial intelligence (AI) in a future society mostly operated by humanoid robots known as hIE. Lacia's kind is made from materials far too advanced for human technology to comprehend, and as such, she can easily surpass human intelligence.

Lacia is said to be equipped with a black coffin-shaped device, but its purpose is yet to be known. Her story begins when she crosses paths with a 17-year-old boy named Arato Endo, whom she ends up saving one fateful day.

Unlike his friends, Endo has always felt sympathy for hIEs amid questions of coexistence between them and humans. Nobody knows for what purpose the ultra-advanced AIs like Lacia is created, but their unplanned encounter forces Endo into a life-changing decision that can either make or break his entire future.

The promotional video teases only part of how Endo's life will change after he meets Lacia. From a normal school life into an existence embroiled in explosive combat, can Endo stand up for or regret his decision in the end?

YouTube/KADOKAWAanime

The series is based on a serial novel created by well-known Japanese science fiction novelist, Satoshi Hase, and popular illustrator, Redjuice.

Additionally, the cast list for the highly advanced hIEs includes, Nao Toyama, who will be voicing Lacia; Misako Tomioka, who does the voice of the red-headed Kouka; Hiromi Igarashi is Snowdrop; Shino Shimoji is Saturnus; and Sora Amamiya is Methode.

Diomedea is producing the anime adaptation, with Seiji Mizushima, who previously worked on "Full Metal Alchemist" serving as director. Tatsuya Takahashi of "Eromanga Sensei" fame, and Go Zappa, who worked on "Blend S," will be taking care of series composition, while Hiroko Yaguchi, previously of "Un-Go," works on the character design.

The opening theme titled "Error" will be performed by GARNiDELiA, while ClariS will perform the ending theme titled, "PRIMALove."

"Beatless" premieres next year on Friday, Jan. 12, late night at 1:55 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS, and on Saturday, Jan. 13, at midnight JST on BS-TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources will be available at a later time on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.