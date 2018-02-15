Beatless Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming action-sci-fi anime series, "Beatless," based on the serial novel written by Satoshi Hase and illustrated by Redjuice.

A recap episode has been announced for the Japanese action sci-fi anime series, "Beatless."

The said series marked the end of its first chapter with the previously aired fifth episode, wherein main protagonist Arato, after overcoming many bumps on the road, was ultimately able to save his friend Kengo from the clutches of the hIE Kouka's antibody network.

However, Kengo's failure to kill the android politician Mikoto was very quickly corrected by Kouka with a couple of gunshots to the android's head. It looks like the first phase of her plan has been accomplished, and she will be causing more trouble to accomplish the rest in the coming days.

The episode also saw the return of Snowdrop, the hIE who uses micro-drones that look like flower petals to corrupt machines and control them according to her will. She and Kouka did not seem to be on good terms, each having her own goal for which she has been designed. More clashes between the two can most definitely be expected as the series opens its second chapter, and Lacia may even find herself joining the fray at her master's behest.

Moreover, the fourth hIE that escaped from the research facility has just been teased, along with her own programmed goal. Who could this hIE be, and what kind of havoc or assistance is he about to bring to humanity?

As for Lacia, it seems that her view of herself continues to change for the better as she spends more and more time with Arato, who treats her no different from a human being and has never looked at her as a tool he could use to further his ambitions.

More battles between humanity and hIEs are coming after the series' first recap episode that has been scheduled for a Feb. 16 airing in Japan. A second one has also been announced for March 23.

"Beatless" airs on Fridays late night at 1:55 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS, and on Saturdays at midnight JST on BS-TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions both inside and outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.