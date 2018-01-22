Beatless Official Site Screenshot of Kouka, a human Interface Element (hIE) from the Japanese action sci-fi anime series, "Beatless."

Kouka, who was among the five human Interface Element (hIE) units that escaped in the premiere episode, has reappeared. How will her presence change the course of things on the Japanese action sci-fi anime series, "Beatless"?

Lacia may have already begun settling into her new life as the Endo siblings' companion hIE and Favion's current Grand Prix model, but it seems that her quiet life is about to come to an end after her fellow hIE, Kouka, resurfaces. Moreover, the hIE unit, who has previously fought against more than 50 battle drones at Memeframe's Tokyo Research Facility, has also caught his sister's signature code and can now track her whereabouts.

But, what could she be doing at Kengo's place? And what could Arato's bespectacled friend be up to with all those monitoring devices in his room? Could he be the one responsible for the recent violence against hIEs, given how his family, except for his younger sister, seems to be against depending on such tools to help lighten up their workload?

The preview for the next episode, titled "You'll Be Mine," teases a look into the infinite possibilities, both good and bad, that can take shape in the human consciousness. It also seems that Arato's friends, Kengo and Ryo, will be playing important roles in whatever it is that's about to happen to the series protagonist and his hIE, Lacia.

Are Arato friends with one or two of his potential enemies? Could Kengo and Ryo be working together against hIEs, or do they have their own separate agendas when it comes to these creations they have also looked at as tools? Will they both turn out to be villainous characters, or will one of them turn out to be an unexpected ally for Arato?

"Beatless" airs on Fridays late night at 1:55 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS, and on Saturdays at midnight JST on BS-TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions both inside and outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.