'Beatless' Anime Spoilers: Is Shiori About to Create a Contract With an hIE in Episode 7?

Beatless Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming action-sci-fi anime series, "Beatless," based on the serial novel written by Satoshi Hase and illustrated by Redjuice.

Another escaped hIE seems to have set a dangerous game in motion on the Japanese action sci-fi anime series "Beatless."

Following the end of its first arc as well as its first recap episode, the series inspired by Satoshi Hase and Redjuice's serial novel has introduced a new potential conflict in the form of Methode, one of the hIEs (human interface element) who escaped the Tokyo research facility in the pilot episode.

Methode has also just confessed to causing the explosion that allowed her and her fellow hIEs to leave the facility unsupervised and of their own will.

The hIE has just approached a woman named Shiori Kaidai, who is the daughter of the founding family, and offered her a proposition she could refuse. Apparently, Methode wants Shiori, a pro-human, to be one of her masters and give her orders that could void the ones that her other master Watarai, a pro-AI, should give.

And while it seemed like a strange thing for an hIE to offer her services to two different masters, Methode made it clear that she's no ordinary hIE and that she could create contracts with multiple owners on her own discretion.

The preview for the upcoming seventh episode teases Shiori and Methode's second encounter. Methode gave Shiori a way to contact her should the woman changes her mind. Will Shiori be agreeing to Methode's proposition? If so, what new complications could arise as a result of it?

Moreover, what part will series protagonists Arato and Lacia be playing in whatever complication it is that is about to come? Could Methode really be looking out for pro-human concerns, or is she just ensuring her own personal well-being?

"Beatless" airs on Fridays late night at 1:55 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS, and on Saturdays at midnight JST on BS-TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions both inside and outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.