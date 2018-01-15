Beatless Official Site Key visual art for the action-sci-fi anime series, "Beatless," based on the serial novel written by Satoshi Hase and illustrated by Redjuice.

Did fate arrange things to happen, or was it merely coincidence that brought a Type 005 Lacia-class humanoid Interface Element (hIE) to Arato Endo's path on the Japanese action sci-fi anime series, "Beatless"?

The premiere episode of the animated adaptation of Satoshi Hase and Redjuice's serial novel began by introducing viewers to a world in the distant future wherein hIEs, or humanoid artificial intelligence robots, roam the streets of Tokyo, ready to lend a helping hand and provide customer service wherever it is needed.

hIEs are all female, are very skilled and capable of various domestic chores, and are programmed not to ever hurt humans.

However, an explosion at the Memeframe Corporation's research facility is about to change all that. Five ultra-advanced hIEs with intelligence and skills that far surpass human's technological intelligence have escaped, and they seemed to be setting out to start a revolution against humans.

Among them is Lacia, a type 005 hIE who has just made a contract with a boy named Arato, who will, here on out, take ownership of her as well as legal responsibility for her actions.

Arato has always had a fair view of hIEs and has never once viewed them as tools like most other humans do. Could this unbiased view be the result of the recurrent memory he has of himself as a child watching over what looked to be an operation, before everything exploded on his face?

Could he have been a part of a previous incident at the research facility, and could this now be the reason why Lacia came to him when he pleaded for help while being attacked by an hIE that has gone berserk?

Then again, could Lacia really be fighting on the side of humans, or is her favorable attitude towards them just a front for her own plan of destruction, much more sinister than any of the other four escaped hIEs can ever think of?

The preview for the next episode, titled "Analog hack," teases more domestic scenes with Lacia as she continues to serve her new owner, Arato, and his sibling, Yuka. However, danger still lurks on the horizon as the four other escaped hIEs roam across the city, just biding their time before their next planned attack.

"Beatless" airs on Fridays late night at 1:55 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS, and on Saturdays at midnight JST on BS-TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions both inside and outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.