'Beatless' Episode 5 Spoilers: Can Arato and Lacia Put a Stop to Kouka's Plans?

Beatless Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming action-sci-fi anime series, "Beatless," based on the serial novel written by Satoshi Hase and illustrated by Redjuice.

It seems that series protagonist, Arato Endo, may not really know his friends at all on the Japanese action-sci-fi anime series, "Beatless." Then again, it's also quite apparent that Arato has not yet seen even half of what he's really up against.

Kouka has proven herself quite a force to be reckoned with, but she and Lacia are only two of the hIEs who escaped during that incident at the research facility. Where could the other ones be, and what else could they be planning?

Aside from being a very efficient fighter, Kouka has also used her persuasive skills to good advantage when she managed to convince Arato's friend, Kengo Suguri, to be part of her terrorist plans. How would Kengo's actions affect him and his family in the long run?

On the other hand, Lacia has returned to her true nature as a result of the violent incidents that Kouka has been cooking up. What was supposed to have been an hIE meant to take care of Arato and his sister's domestic needs has taken on her armor and is now all geared up to fight. What implications will this have for both herself and Arato's household?

Moreover, what could the real intention behind Kouka's plans be? And will Arato and Lacia be enough of a team to stop Kouka in her tracks, or will they be encountering some unexpected help down the line?

Arato's life has truly been turned upside down. His friend, Kengo seems to have also started off down the same path of chaos. Where does this leave their other friend, Ryo Kaidai, who also seems to be involved in his own kind of movement?

"Beatless" airs on Fridays late night at 1:55 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS, and on Saturdays at midnight JST on BS-TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions both inside and outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.