'Beauty and the Beast 2' Update: Dan Stevens Talks Sequel Possibility

(Photo: Disney) Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in "Beauty and the Beast."

If it was up to Dan Stevens, he would like to reprise his role as the prince in a sequel to the hit live-action Disney movie "Beauty and the Beast."

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said that it is ultimately up to the studio executives on whether it will happen or not:

People often ask if that's in the cards. That's not really a question I can answer. That's one for studio execs, I guess. I don't know what form that would take? But I'd be interested to hear if anybody has got any pitches.

Emma Watson, who played Belle, has an idea on what the "Beauty and the Beast" sequel would look like. In an interview with Access Hollywood early this year, she said:

I always thought that Belle would become a teacher and she would run the library in the castle and open it up to the village. This was where I was going.

Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who play Gaston and LeFou, said in an interview with People that they will not just reprise their role in a sequel.

They are hoping to star in a spinoff following their characters too and they jokingly pitched the story it will entail:

I'd love to see a sequel to Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" starring LeFou and Gaston. Gaston with a broken arm, and will probably be pushed on a wheelchair. The two of them travel Europe looking for other potential suitors for Gaston. Could be Weekend at Bernie's-style — me and Stanley Tucci's character just holding him up.

"Beauty and the Beast" grossed over $1.2 billion, making it the highest-grossing live-action musical film and the highest-grossing film of the year.

With this feat, a sequel is almost a guarantee. The original animated film had a follow-up too titled "Enchanted Christmas" although it is unclear if Disney will make use of it as inspiration for the movie.

Either way, it looks like there are no active talks for "Beauty and the Beast" sequel just yet so fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled.