'Beauty and the Beast' Live-Action Sequel: Emma Watson Curious on New Story Post-Transformation

Emma Watson gave off sequel vibes while discussing "Beauty and the Beast." The actress, who played Belle in the Disney live-action film, discussed her blockbuster movie on the red carpet at the recent Golden Globe Awards.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Emma Watson wants to know what happens after Beast transforms into a human in "Beauty and the Beast."

The star of "Harry Potter" spoke with E! about the success of "Beauty and the Beast" at the box office. The film ruled the tilts for most of 2017 until "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrived in theaters in December.

No doubt, however, Disney profited from the "Beauty and the Beast" live-action flick. Could a sequel then not be far behind?

"Anything can happen," Watson said and teased a potential plot the sequel. "I'm intrigued to see where the storyline goes after the Beast transforms."

Disney actually had a "Beauty and the Beast" follow-up in development while the cast and crew were in the middle of filming. Screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos revealed that they thought of putting focus on the character Gaston (Luke Evans).

Gaston fell to his death in the original animated film and then again in the live-action version at the end of the movie. The planned sequel or spinoff was supposed to keep Gaston alive.

"But the enchantress would come and he would be cursed as the new beast," the screenwriter said. Disney, however, decided to scrap the idea and just stick with the original ending based on the 1991 animated film.

Meanwhile, Watson presented at the Golden Globes on Sunday with her "Harry Potter" co-star Robert Pattinson. The actor was part of the fifth movie in the franchise as Cedric Diggory. Fans were thrilled about the short reunion, which sparked dating rumors.

Watson has no films in the works at the moment. She revealed in 2016 that she's taking a break from acting to focus on her personal development through reading books and training for yoga meditation. Perhaps a "Beauty and the Beast" sequel could force her out of her hiatus from Hollywood soon enough.