'Beauty and the Beast' news: Movie to Be Re-Released in Selected U.S. and L.A. Theaters

(Photo: Disney) Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in "Beauty and the Beast"

As the awards season draws near, Disney's live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast" will be re-released in selected theaters soon. Disney announced that the highest grossing film of the year will be shown in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on Dec. 1 for an exclusive one-week engagement. The re-release is just in time for the upcoming Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, the nomination ballots for each are reportedly due back on Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, respectively.

On Dec. 1, the film will be available for viewing again at the AMC Century City in Los Angeles and AMC Empire 25 in New York. Members of AMPAS, BAFTA, ACE, ADG, ASC, CAS, DGA, HFPA, MPEG, MPSE, PGA, WGA, CDG, and VES who have valid membership card will be admitted to the said screenings with a free guest.

Directed by Bill Condon and produced by "Wonder's" David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, the modern take on the 1991 Disney animated classic was written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos. It earned $174.7 million on its opening day and grossed at least $1 billion globally. It was released in the U.S. on March 16 and raked in big both domestically and internationally, making it the biggest live-action movie musical of all time.

"Beauty and the Beast" follows the fantastic journey of young, beautiful and independent lady Belle (Emma Watson), who is taken captive by a Beast (Dan Stevens) in his castle to save her father. Despite her fears, she befriends the Beast and learns to look beyond his obnoxious exterior and appreciate his kindness within. Other cast members include Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as LeFou, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, and more.

The film was not only a hit among fans but among film critics as well. In his film review, A.O. Scott of the New York Times said the film "revels in joy and enchantment. Its classicism feels unforced and fresh, its romance neither winks nor panders."