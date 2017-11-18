Beauty Expert Reveals the one Sleeping Position you Should Never Sleep in if you Want to Prevent Premature Ageing

Celebrity skincare expert Jamie Sherrill shared a list of bad habits that only contribute to the premature ageing of skin.

Facebook/kuwtk Kardashian's skincare guru shares list of bad habits one should strive to break

Sherrill, a Registered Nurse, detailed seven skincare mistakes that everyone should avoid to maintain a youthful glow. The primary cause of premature aging is UV damage while smoking comes a close second. The third beauty sin is side sleeping, a habit that most of us are probably guilty of and perhaps the easier of the top three to avoid.

"Eighty percent of the population will have back problems at some point in [their] lives oftentimes caused or aggravated by the way they sleep," said Dr. Hooman Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon, of unhealthy sleeping positions. Clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Breus, dubbed "The Sleep Doctor," also recommends sleeping on one's back, which allows the head, neck, and spine to align in a neutral position.

To train oneself to break this particular habit, Sherill suggests one to ditch the traditional pillow and replace it with satin. And she says it must only be satin. Additionally, she opts individuals to choose a shape that only promotes sleeping on one's back.

While exfoliating is good for the skin, doing it ever-so-often only destroys the natural protective barrier your skin has. Over-exfoliating makes one prone to environmental toxins, sun damage, which could lead to acne and other skin conditions.

Prevention is always a good idea. Remembering to take off your makeup every night will go a long way. When it comes to cleansing, Sherill suggests the use of hypoallergenic and antibacterial products. For optimal results, a beauty tool should do better than applying it manually with fingers.

The eyes should never be ignored. Eye cream should be applied religiously every morning and night after moisturizing. Products with growth factors help erase fine lines and wrinkles and should help moisturize that region as well.

Permanent make-up is the seventh beauty sin. Though it is popular, this beauty trend only promotes aging.

Resorting to Botox is never a good solution to aging. Over-doing it often distorts facial features.

The beauty guru cares for a long list of high-profile celebrity clients which includes reality stars-turned-beauty-moguls, the Kardashians. She is often featured in Khloe's "Revenge Body" series on E! Jessica Alba, Emily Ratajowski, Shay Mitchell are few of the skincare expert's clients.