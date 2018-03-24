'Beavis and Butt-Head' Returning to the Big Screen? 'King of the Hill' Revival Also Teased

Facebook/beavisandbutthead An image from "Beavis and Butt-Head"

Beavis and Butt-Head might be making their return to the screen soon.

Series creator Mike Judge hinted in an interview with Digital Spy that it is "possible" for the heavy-metal-loving delinquents to have new adventures.

"It came up two months ago. It's just a matter of coming up with an idea that feels like it's worth doing. They've talked about a movie possibly," Judge said.

From the looks of it, there is serious interest in reviving "Beavis and Butt-Head." As always with franchises with a huge following and such legacy, there is enormous pressure in coming up something special that makes sense and not just for the sake of bringing the popular series back.

This will not be the first time "Beavis and Butt-Head" could potentially be brought back. After its original seven-season run from 1993 to 1997, the animated sitcom returned in 2011 for a 22-episode eighth season.

The series has spawned books and comics, video games, a spinoff focused on the characters' classmate Daria, and an album featuring songs from heavy metal bands like Megadeth and a duet of the Beavis character with Cher, which even resulted into a music video.

Of course, Beavis and Butt-Head also landed on the big screen with the animated feature film titled "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America" was released in 1996.

As Judge hinted, if "Beavis and Butt-Head" could come back, it might be in the form of a movie. It will, of course, have some tweaks done to it to bring them up to date. However, at the moment, nothing is set in stone yet.

He did suggest that apart from "Beavis and Butt-Head," there is a possibility that he would be able to bring another one of his beloved creations back — the animated sitcom "King of the Hill," which he developed with Greg Daniels.

Airing on Fox from 1997 to 2010, "King of the Hill" was the network's third longest-running animated series behind "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy."

It won two Emmy awards and was nominated for seven. Additionally, it was hailed one of the greatest television shows of all time by Time magazine in 2007.

"It would have to have a passage of time," Judge said of the "King of the Hill" revival. "People have grown up. I think The Simpsons are so iconic just the way they're drawn, you can keep Bart that same age for 60 years. Our characters, it was starting to strain a little bit to have Bobby still be that age for that long," he went on to say.

Fox CEO Dana Walden has expressed interest in bringing back "King of the Hill," revealing last year that she had one meeting with Judge and Daniels about the point of the characters on the show, given what's going on in the country.

"But again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it... They're both very busy and it was really just a first exploratory, 'Are you excited about this? Is there potential in that future?' And they were both excited about it but they're working on a lot of different things individually, so it's about finding time," she went on to say.