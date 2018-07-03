Belgian Boy Laurent Simons to Enter University at 8-Years-Old

Pixabay/Victoria Loveland Straight from his two-month school break after his secondary school graduation, eight-year-old Belgian boy Laurent Simons will soon embark on his university graduation.

Belgian boy Laurent Simons just joined his 18-year-old classmates during their secondary school graduation, and he is now on his way to enter university at the age of eight.

The young boy, who is currently enjoying his two-month holiday, reportedly has an IQ level of 145.

According to a report from VeryWell Mind, an average person's IQ score is 100 while those who have a score of 130 is already considered as gifted. That is why Simons' IQ score is already outstanding.

Simons, raised by his Belgian father and Dutch mother, reportedly had a hard time playing with other children when he was younger because he was not interested in toys.

Speaking with Belgium's RTBF radio, the genius boy's favorite subject in school is maths "because it's so vast, there's statistics, geometry, algebra."

Simons also said that he is already contemplating about his future after finishing his studies. Based on the report from BBC News, the young boy mentioned that he was thinking of becoming a surgeon and an astronaut when he grows up. Yet he is also thinking about having a career with computers.

But according to his father, they will give him their full support in whatever path he chooses to take. "If he decided tomorrow to become a carpenter, that would not be a problem for us, as long as he is happy," the father stated.

The Belgian boy will join the list of other young proteges who entered university at a very young age. Based on a report from Insider, the list includes Michael Kearney, known as the youngest college graduate in history after earning his anthropology degree at 10, Jeremy Shuler who enrolled at Cornell University at age 12 in 2016, Sho Yano who earned his bachelor's degree at Loyola University at age 12, and Alia Sabur who entered New York's Stony Brook University at age 10.