Bella Hadid Allegedly Got Ghosted by Drake

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Fashion model Bella Hadid reportedly dated Drake.

Drake and Bella Hadid's relationship may already be over even before it started.

The Canadian rapper and the model are no longer on speaking terms, sources confirmed to Us Weekly. News of their split comes over a month after Drake bought out Socialista lounge in New York for Hadid's 21st birthday bash.

"Things ended over text when he basically ghosted her," the source shared about Drake, who is currently out on tour. Despite being the subject of dating rumors, it is believed that nothing too serious happened between the two. While a different source close to Drake insisted that they are just friends, other insiders said they casually dated.

Hadid famously had a relationship with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. After almost two years of being together, they called it quits in November 2016. Despite their split, rumor has it that they still have feelings for each other.

The brunette beauty walked the runway earlier this week at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and The Weeknd reportedly sent her a bunch of flowers. The singer's romantic gesture has led to speculations that they may be an item.

"Abel sent her a gorgeous, huge bouquet of flowers along with a super sweet note telling her how amazing she is and how proud of her he is," said an insider.

In late October, it was reported that Hadid caused friction between The Weeknd and Drake, who both hang out in the same Toronto crew. Insiders told Page Six that since Drake and Hadid became an item, the rapper and the "I Feel It Coming" crooner started "beefing." Their conflict allegedly led to a divide in their group of friends.

Drake was previously linked to popular women in the music industry, including Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.