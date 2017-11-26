Bella Hadid 'Ghosted' by Drake? Model Rumored to Be Reigniting Relationship With The Weeknd

Reuters/Mark Blinch Drake and model Bella Hadid rumored relationship seemed to have taken the plunge when the rapper supposedly ghosted her.

Bella Hadid may have already been dumped by Drake before a proper relationship could blossom.

There had been ongoing rumors about model Bella Hadid and rapper Drake's supposed relationship. However, as per recent reports, it looks like the would-be relationship didn't come to fruition as Drake supposedly ghosted the 21-year-old.

According to a report published by PageSix, Bella and Drake first ignited relationship rumors when they were caught leaving a club in Los Angeles together. There were also eyewitnesses who believed that the two had "definitely hooked up" in October when Drake threw a surprise 21st birthday party for the Victoria's Secret model.

Now, even before it had began, it looks like nothing had come out of these rumors as sources now believe that the 31-year-old Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, had stopped texting Bella.

"Things ended over text when he basically ghosted her", a source tells US Weekly. "They are no longer talking," the insider added

With Drake now seemingly out of the picture, there is still hope for Bella Hadid's love life as recent reports indicate that she had been spotted hanging out with her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. In fact, just last week, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd's real name) was spotted leaving Bella's apartment.

"Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together," a different source explains to E! News. "Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends. They enjoy each other's company and have a lot of fun together," the source went on to say.

According to the source, the model still loves her ex but is not ready to plunge right back into a relationship especially since she is only looking for friendship right now.