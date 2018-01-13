Bella Hadid Reportedly Dating NBA Star Jordan Clarkson

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Bella Hadid has a new man in her life.

The fashion model is now being romantically linked to National Basketball Association (NBA) player Jordan Clarkson. Speaking with Us Weekly, a source revealed that Clarkson is going out of his way to win Hadid's heart.

Per the insider, the 21-year-old has been spending a lot of time with the Florida-born athlete, who once dated her pal Kendall Jenner. "They've been hanging out the past few weeks," said the source.

Reports note that Hadid and Clarkson were spotted hanging out together on Dec. 12. That same night was when the Lakers lost to the New York Knicks during a game in New York City. The rumored pair was a part of a larger group made up of Hadid's close pal Hailey Baldwin, Clarkson's fellow Laker Brandon Ingram and singer Justine Skye.

They reportedly hung out at high-end Japanese restaurant Zuma, with one onlooker saying, "It was a big crew and they were in a private room."

Hadid has since acknowledged the report by commenting on Perez Hilton's tweet, which reads: "Sorry, @theweeknd! @bellahadid is reportedly now 'hooking up' with NBA stud @JordanClarksons!"

"I am?" Hadid wrote in response, along with a confused emoji.

On Thursday, Hadid attended the 54th birthday celebration of her mother, Yolanda Hadid. The event also served as a viewing party for Yolanda's new Lifetime reality TV series titled "Making a Model." As expected, Hadid and her sister Gigi arrived in style for the special evening. The brunette beauty even donned a '60s-inspired look, which could be a thoughtful tribute to her mom.

Hadid famously dated The Weeknd until their split in 2016. She was then briefly linked to Canadian rapper Drake, who even threw her a lavish 21st birthday party at a star-studded club in New York last year.