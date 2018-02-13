Bella Hadid's Alleged Stalker Arrested in New York

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Bella Hadid's alleged stalker has been arsted after she reportedly spotted him outside her apartment in New York last Thursday.

A New York Police Department representative told People that Hadid called authorities to report that a man who has been threatening her on social media is standing near her apartment building, intent to further annoy and harass her.

The 21-year-old supermodel told NYPD that the man, later identified as Ryan S. Perez, has been stalking and harassing her with "numerous unwanted messages" between Dec. 17, 2017 to Feb. 7, 2018. Hadid also allegedly received videos where he threatened her and her family, making her fear for her safety.

Police found the 37-year-old suspect where he was reported have been standing around 9:35 in the evening. He was charged with aggravated harassment and stalking.

As of Friday, Perez was confirmed to be in custody at NYPD, where he was being investigated. It is unclear whether he has been released since that time. Neither Hadid nor her representatives could be reached for comment.

Despite the incident, the supermodel's Thursday night could not be dampened. Following her alleged stalker's arrest, she joined older sister Gigi Hadid, who opened and closed Jeremy Scott's fashion show. As seen in one of the younger Hadid's Instagram Stories, they partied together at mutual friend Samuel Krost's birthday dinner.

A few days later on Sunday, the supermodel sisters also walked the runway at Prabal Gurung's fall/winter show 2018 for the New York Fashion Week.

The two led the all-women pack with Gigi wearing a fur trimmed red and white patterned dress, which showed off her legs in a two-tone look, which was matched with lace-up heels and huge pearl earrings.

Bella, meantime, wore a long strapless burgundy gown with a ruched waist tied by a yellow ribbon paired with sky high heels.