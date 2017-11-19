Ben Affleck Address Harvey Weinstein Accusations; Film Producer Spotted Dining With Two Women

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Ben Affleck confirms Harvey Weinstein misbehaved in Hollywood.

Ben Affleck opens up about the allegations of sexual misconduct pressed towards film producer Harvey Weinstein. Meanwhile, Weinstein was seen dining with two women recently.

Last Friday on the "Today" show, Affleck was a guest on the show to promote his new movie, "Justice League." But while he was there, he talked about the allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, a person who helped the actor launch his career in Hollywood.

"I knew [Weinstein] was sleazy and kind of a bully, but unfortunately, that wasn't that uncommon," Affleck stated.

In his defense, Affleck explained that he was only 24 years old and a newbie in Hollywood who "had never made a movie" when he crossed paths with Weinstein, and he didn't understand how the industry worked and what sort of behavior was taken as acceptable in the business.

Affleck also said that he hasn't been in contact with Weinstein for a long time.

During his appearance on "The Late Show" with host Stephen Colbert, the Batman actor confirmed that it has been more than 15 years since he worked with Weinstein. However, Affleck did acknowledge that the films where he did collaborate with Weinstein, such as "Good Will Hunting," "Chasing Amy," and "Shakespeare in Love," were successful.

Since the allegations against Weinstein came to light, Affleck shared that he's committed to donating any excess income he receives from the films they worked on together to significant organizations like RAINN and Film Independent.

Meanwhile, Weinstein was recently spotted out with two blonde women at a restaurant in Arizona, TMZ confirmed. A source revealed that the two women had portfolios during their meeting with Weinstein, indicating that their conversation was more about business.

Weinstein's people confirmed that the two women talked to Weinstein about anger management programs and that they were waiting to meet his rehab sponsor that night.