Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner News: Former Couple Unite to Celebrate Their Daughter's Birthday

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner celebrated their daughter's birthday together.

Former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner came together over the weekend to celebrate their daughter's birthday.

Ben and Jennifer's daughter, Seraphina, turned 9 this month, and the two made sure that her birthday celebration was special by coming together as a family, E! News reports.

The birthday party was held at Jennifer's house in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, and Seraphina's dad was the first to come.

"Ben was the first guest to arrive on his motorcycle right as the party was starting. He was in a great mood," a source confirmed.

The family only had a small party, where Seraphina had a lot of friends over, PEOPLE reports. But aside from the party, Ben and Jennifer took Seraphina on the same day for lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart with her big sister, Violet, 12.

Fans aren't really surprised to see Ben and Jennifer coming together for family celebrations. The former couple is known to be really good at co-parenting and at keeping a good friendship with each other since they separated in 2015.

The two have also finalized their separation by filing for divorce this April. However, Ben and Jennifer appear to continue keeping close ties with their family.

Last Christmas, Ben and Jennifer also got together to celebrate the holiday with their friends and family, and sources say that the former couple had a "great time." The two were also seen sharing a morning stroll one December morning.

Prior to that, Ben and Jennifer also spent Thanksgiving with their kids by taking them to watch "Hamilton."

Aside from Violet and Seraphina, Ben and Jennifer also share a son, Samuel, 5.

Meanwhile, Ben is currently in a relationship with Lindsay Shookus. However, Ben has yet to bring Lindsay over for family celebrations. She has not been spotted spending with Jennifer nor his children.