Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner News: Separated Couple Continue to Join Forces for Children

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to impress exes with their impressive parenting style.

While it has been almost a year since Affleck and Garner filed for divorce, the two continue to inspire people with how they deal with each other as far as their children are concerned. Recently, the celebrity parents joined forces once more as they supported their son Samuel's basketball game practice in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles

According to sources, the couple were in high spirits as they watched the 5-year-old Samuel practice for the game. The ex-couple's two other children, Violet and Seraphina, were also spotted at the outing.

However, Affleck and Garner did not only reunite to support Samuel's love for basketball as the would-be divorced couple also put a united front as they attended a church service together with their kids the following day, a Sunday. According to reports, it was Affleck who first arrived at the church riding a minivan while Garner and three kids arrived later in a separate vehicle.

To recall, it was in June 2015 when Affleck and Garner announced that they were separating. While it was thought that the split was caused by the supposed affair Affleck had with the nanny of their kids, Garner revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016 that it was not the case.

"We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation," Garner said.

Despite the separation, though, the two decided to co-habit their Los Angeles property to ensure that their children are given the right parenting. While Affleck moved out of the property last year after Garner finally filed for divorce, the two have maintained a cordial relationship.

Affleck is currently in a relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.